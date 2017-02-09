  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

This map shows the most successful areas for start-ups in London

By James Manning Posted: Thursday February 9 2017, 10:00am

Start-up funding in London

[Click to see a larger version]

You know that new year’s resolution to finally quit your soul-crushing job and strike out on your own? Well, it’ll be handy to know where’s best to base your fledgling artisan gin distillery/disruptive fintech company/doggy coat knitting shop. These figures from the government-backed Start Up Loans Company show the boroughs where starter-uppers have secured the most funding since 2012.

No surprises that tech-happy east London comes out on top, with £4.9 million lent by SULC to fund Hackney’s business dreams. But the rest of the five most enterprising boroughs are south: Lambeth, Southwark, Lewisham and Croydon. Tech innovation and great chicken shops: it’s all going on down there.

Love maps? Here’s one showing London’s best places for cheese.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By James Manning 154 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments