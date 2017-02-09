This map shows the most successful areas for start-ups in London

[Click to see a larger version]

You know that new year’s resolution to finally quit your soul-crushing job and strike out on your own? Well, it’ll be handy to know where’s best to base your fledgling artisan gin distillery/disruptive fintech company/doggy coat knitting shop. These figures from the government-backed Start Up Loans Company show the boroughs where starter-uppers have secured the most funding since 2012.

No surprises that tech-happy east London comes out on top, with £4.9 million lent by SULC to fund Hackney’s business dreams. But the rest of the five most enterprising boroughs are south: Lambeth, Southwark, Lewisham and Croydon. Tech innovation and great chicken shops: it’s all going on down there.

