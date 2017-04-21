This map shows the prices of properties along the London Marathon route

Anyone who lives along the marathon route will have bagged the best views of this weekend’s world-famous sporting event – but how much are they paying for those front row seats?

Online estate agent eMoov.co.uk have whipped up a map showing the average prices of the properties thousands of runners will be flying past during Sunday’s race. Based on listings data from Zoopla and Rightmove, the cheapest of the lot is at mile four in Woolwich (£328,866) while homeowners at the finish line in St James’s Park have splashed out a cool £1,546,448. No shock there really as it’s Zone 1 – yet it’s still cheaper than the £2m that homes were going for in the area back in 2015 (#blamebrexit).

Hot on Woolwich’s heels is mile 22 in Shadwell (£418,475), followed by mile eight in Deptford (£418,949), mile two in Charlton (£450,958) and mile 10 in Rotherhithe (£496,099). So on the slight chance we ever get on the housing ladder, it looks like south London is where it’s at for all that up-close marathon action - and hey, you could always rent out your loo to meet the mortgage repayments.

