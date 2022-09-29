Let’s be honest, running 26.2 miles dressed as Po from ‘Teletubbies’ is hardly the simplest of tasks, is it? So if you’re not taking part in the London Marathon on Sunday October 2, be sure to show your support for those who are. Check out our route guide below to find the best spectating spots and track down nearby pubs and bars for when all that whooping and clapping leaves you feeling nearly as thirsty as the runners. Remember: this epic sporting event means it’s fine to drink lager or rosé in the street at 10am on a Sunday.

It’s worth bearing in mind, too, that everyone taking part laces up pretty early. There will be a series of starts between 9.40am and 11am, with short gaps in between to allow the course ahead to clear.

And if watching the runners pushing through the pain barrier leaves you inspired, check out our guide on how to enter the London Marathon 2023. And here’s our winning guide to this year’s marathon.

What landmarks can I spot on the London Marathon route?

If you hadn’t noticed, the marathon route is loooooong. Starting in Blackheath in south-east London and finishing right by Buckingham Palace, there are loads of famous things to see along the way, especially when you’re a spectator. Here are some of the things to look out for:

Mile 6: Cutty Sark

Mile 12: Tower Bridge

Mile 18: Canary Wharf

Mile 22: The Tower of London

Mile 25: The London Eye

Mile 25: Big Ben

Mile 26: Buckingham Palace

Will there be any strike disruption on Sunday?

Possibly. There is a strike on Saturday October 1, and travellers are warned by rail companies that services might start later in the day the following morning. Check out our strike updates here.

Which roads will be closed for the London Marathon?

Full details of road closures on Sunday October 2 are available here. The most significant ones are: Charlton Way, Shooters Hill Road, St John’s Park, Charlton Road, Old Dover Road, Little Heath, Charlton Park Lane, Artillery Place, John Wilson Street, Woolwich Church Street, Woolwich Road, Trafalgar Road, Creek Road, Evelyn Street, Surrey Quays Road, Salter Road, Brunel Road, Jamaica Road, Tower Bridge, The Highway (south side), Narrow Street, Westferry Road, East Ferry Road, Marsh Wall, North Colonnade, Poplar High Street, Commercial Road, The Highway, Byward Street, Upper Thames Street, Victoria Embankment, Birdcage Walk.

London Marathon route map, perhaps?