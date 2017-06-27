This mesmerising video celebrates the tube network's underground tunnels

It’s not really something Londoners necessarily think about when they’re elbowing their way through the Underground at 8am, but if you were to step back and think about it, the tube network is actually quite an impressive structure.

Not only does it transport millions of people every day, but the myriad of tunnels are weirdly beautiful and some stations, such as Covent Garden, have distinctive tiles surviving from when the network was first created.

To explore this, In Return has created a video called ‘Deeper Underground’, which shows off especially interesting tunnels across London and accentuates the unique shape of the trains we rely on so much.

You can watch the video here:

Deeper Underground from In Return on Vimeo.

Photo: Doug/Flickr

