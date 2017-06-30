This new app helps you find London’s best buildings

It only takes a quick glance at our city’s skyline to acknowledge that London is home to a lot of incredible architecture.

However there are so many impressive buildings both old and new around the capital that it’s almost impossible to keep track of them all.

But thanks to a new app launched by The Architecture Foundation, you can explore them all. The app lists the location, history and images of over 1,100 amazing buildings in the city that can all be coordinated by GPS and filtered by who built it, the style of design and how close it is to you.

The buildings you'll find in the app aren't just the shiny (and curiously named) City skyscrapers – you can explore everything from baroque churches to brutalist housing estates, discovering hidden architectural gems that you may not have known about before.

So download the app, queue up ‘Sweet Disposition’ on Spotify and get ready to have your very own ‘500 Days of Summer’ experience exploring London’s amazing architecture.

'London Architecture Guide' can be downloaded for free from the App Store.

