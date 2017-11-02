  • Blog
This new restaurant only serves empanadas (and ice cream!)

By Kitty Drake Posted: Thursday November 2 2017, 3:54pm

Joy Forgas-Deplanche

A restaurant that only serves empanadas and ice cream just landed in Mayfair, and it looks quite dreamy. Called Clasico Argentino, it’s something of a mini-chain in Paris, but this dinky little 18-seater space is the first London branch. The menu is simple as, with just 11 varieties of empanada plus handmade Argentinian ice cream. Nothing else. Not even booze. Which is a bit of a shame, but TBH we’ll do without booze for empanadas.

Clasico Argentino is at 27-29 Swallow St, W1B 4QR.

Staff writer
