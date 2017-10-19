  • Blog
This new web app will let you help London’s homeless this winter (even if you don’t carry change)

By James Manning Posted: Thursday October 19 2017, 5:55pm

Homelessness is one of the biggest problems London faces. Most Londoners want to help homeless people, but if you’re reluctant to give them money (or just don’t have any change), the Next Meal web app is another way you can make a difference.

It’s a simple web app that lists places where homeless people in London can find food and support. Developed by volunteers, it uses GPS to find the nearest open soup kitchen or shelter so you can point the person on the street in the right direction.

Just bookmark the Next Meal website so you can check it whenever you come across someone on the street. You might be able to point them towards the support and advice they need, a bed for the night and some free hot food this winter.

Here are 28 more ways to make London better.

Staff writer
By James Manning 313 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

