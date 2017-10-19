This new web app will let you help London’s homeless this winter (even if you don’t carry change)

Homelessness is one of the biggest problems London faces. Most Londoners want to help homeless people, but if you’re reluctant to give them money (or just don’t have any change), the Next Meal web app is another way you can make a difference.

It’s a simple web app that lists places where homeless people in London can find food and support. Developed by volunteers, it uses GPS to find the nearest open soup kitchen or shelter so you can point the person on the street in the right direction.

Just bookmark the Next Meal website so you can check it whenever you come across someone on the street. You might be able to point them towards the support and advice they need, a bed for the night and some free hot food this winter.