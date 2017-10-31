Three London rooftops that have been reinvented for winter

Remember all those summer rooftop spots? They’ve gone all cosy on us for the festive season.

Climb out from under your duvet and snuggle into a bar-issued blanket at west London’s newly reopened pergola. Warm your hands on a mulled wine (or a bowl of ramen from Tonkotsu) and settle in for a night of stargazing/smooching. The rooftop is now fully heated so there’s no excuse to stay in. No, not even for ‘Mindhunter’. Pergola Paddington Central. Paddington tube. Until Dec 23. Free entry.

The Social Fun & Games Club is heading to Roof East for the winter stretch, bringing curling, glass igloo dining dens and a ski-lodge bar with it. Expect neon curling lanes where guests can have drinks served to them while they play, with food from the likes of Jimmy’s Lodge and Crazy Pig being dished up in the igloos. Roof East. Stratford tube. From Thu Nov 2. Free entry.

After a summer of pétanque courts, lawn bowls and croquet, Skylight is getting ready for a cold spell. From November 2, the Wapping bar will be home to London’s first rooftop ice rink. If you’re confident on two blades, there’s ice hockey shooting too. The festive booze will be flowing, but remember: never rink and drive. Tobacco Dock. Shadwell Overground. From Thu Nov 2. Free entry.

What do you think, needs more Christmas? We’ve got you.