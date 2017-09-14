Three new vegan restaurants getting us excited

Creative vegan food is flooding the capital. Gone are the days of mung beans and self-sacrifice – with places like Temple of Seitan and Club Mexicana in town, going animal-free is suddenly not only good for the planet, it’s delicious. Best part? The vegan openings keep on coming. Here are three newbies we love the sound of.

1. Wulf and Lamb

Opening off Sloane Square this Autumn, Wulf and Lamb promises ‘indulgent plant-based comfort food’. Impossible! We thought. How indulgent can anything be if it is made entirely of plants? Pretty indulgent, if the crumbly buttery miraculously butter-free biscuits they sent into the office are anything to go by. The things you can do with chickpea brine.

2. New Roots

It’s the story behind this place that we love. A cute, pink-awninged vegetarian and vegan café on Caledonian Road, all the profits made here are donated to two homeless shelters in Tottenham and Islington. Nice eh?

3. By Chloe.

An intensely hip vegan fast food joint, By Chloe already has dedicated following in NYC. Opening in October, this Russell Street branch is the first international export, and it looks set to attract the great and the good. We have this vision of ourselves there wearing Stella McCartney pleather, quaffing chocolate almond milk.

