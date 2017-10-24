  • Blog
Three reasons to get buzzed for National Honey Week

By Things To Do Editors Posted: Tuesday October 24 2017, 4:08pm

London is going to be a hive of activity for this national tribute to the sweet stuff 

Honey Bee Day at St Martin’s Courtyard

Did you know you share St Martin’s Courtyard with 150,000 bees? To celebrate National Honey Week, the area will be abuzz with honey-tasting workshops, beeswax candle-making sessions and talks about honey production. 
Honey Bee Day at St Martin’s Courtyard. Covent Garden. Wed Oct 25. Free. 

Celebrate National Honey Week

Crave a different kind of buzz? Learn how to be a beekeeper with a community fundraiser at Kennington Park’s Bee Urban, the home of a busy city bee colony. And you can bumble around trying honey beer while you’re at it.
Bee Urban. Oval. Sat Oct 28. Free.

The London Honey Company at Plum + Spilt Milk

Those bees don’t work their bumble bums off for nothing. Try different types of honey with a sticky three-course menu (featuring Suffolk pig’s cheeks with Borage honey and cloves). Remember, honey isn’t vegan. Mind you, neither is pork.
Plum + Spilt Milk. King’s Cross. Tue Oct 23-Sun Oct 29. £45pp. 

In other developments, did you know cheese is good for your teeth?

 

 

