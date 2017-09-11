Three things you cannot miss at Urban Food Fortnight

Urban Food Fortnight – the annual celebration of all food grown, made, saved, cooked and foraged in the capital – is back. Things kicked off on Friday (8 September) with a launch party serving cider brewed from apples picked within the magic circle of the M25, and the events look like they’re getting better. Here are three you cannot miss.

1. Disco Soup, September 15, 3pm-11pm. Mercato Metropolitano

This intriguingly named event will see 1000 food waste warriors coming together to cook surplus food to music provided by Ministry of Sound. Then you have a massive feast and a proper party party.

2. Crayfish Bob’s Crawfish Boil. 1-4pm September 24. The Doodle Bar

Slightly less appealing name, but don’t let it put you off: basically this is an all-you-can-eat crayfish party, with all the crayfish caught in the capital’s waterways. Which sounds daring, doesn’t it?

3. Urban Harvest, September 16. 8.30am-4.30pm. The Regent’s Park Allotment Garden

Eat a garden in Regents Park. No seriously, this is a celebration of London's 'edible gardens', with Regents Park Allotment welcoming visitors for the Harvest this Saturday. More than 20 other community gardens across London will also be open this Saturday, so you can eat a whole city of gardens if you like.

Urban Food Fortnight runs from September 8-24 at various venues around London.

