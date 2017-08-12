Three things you need to know this weekend

1. Start Carnival early this Sunday at the 'Notting Hill Carnival Pioneers Festival', a mini music fest on Portobello Green. This year's theme is 'Tributes to the Heroes and She-roes of Ladbroke Grove, Latimer and Harrow Road'.

2. Head to Shoreditch Park today for The Great British Apple Festival, a village fête style party with a hog roast, an apple and spoon race, live music, apple bobbing and lots of cider.

3. Why should humans get all the ice-cream? At the 'Dogs Trust Ice Cream Van' you can treat your pooch to free dog-friendly frozen yoghurt and learn how to keep a canine cool in hot weather. Find it at Kenwood House in Golders Green.