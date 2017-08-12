  • Blog
Three things you need to know this weekend

By Katie McCabe Posted: Saturday August 12 2017, 5:00am

1. Start Carnival early this Sunday at the 'Notting Hill Carnival Pioneers Festival', a mini music fest on Portobello Green. This year's theme is 'Tributes to the Heroes and She-roes of Ladbroke Grove, Latimer and Harrow Road'. 

2. Head to Shoreditch Park today for The Great British Apple Festival, a village fête style party with a hog roast, an apple and spoon race, live music, apple bobbing and lots of cider. 

3. Why should humans get all the ice-cream? At the 'Dogs Trust Ice Cream Van' you can treat your pooch to free dog-friendly frozen yoghurt and learn how to keep a canine cool in hot weather. Find it at Kenwood House in Golders Green. 

Staff writer
By Katie McCabe

Katie McCabe is the Senior Events Writer at Time Out London. She’s anyone’s for a lahmacun. Follow her on Twitter @kmccabie.

