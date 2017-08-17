  • Blog
Three things you won't want to miss in London this Thursday

By Alexandra Sims Posted: Thursday August 17 2017, 5:00am

1. It’s the first day of The London Feminist Film Festival, which has paired up with the BFI to bring a bunch of screenings to the capital calling bullshit on movie machismo. Head to Dalston’s Rio Cinema at 6pm to see ‘Talk Back Out Loud’ – a doc challenging the stigmatization of HIV-positive women. Tickets start at £11.50.

2. Ice-cream aficionados Four Winters have teamed up with sugar specialists Meringue Girls to create the 'Mermaid Mashup' - a bonkers concoction of coconut ice-cream with blueberry and raspberry puree topped with a meringue mermaid tail and edible glitter. Pay a visit to their shop at 53 Brewer Street to try it for free between 1pm and 2pm. 

3. Chelsea Physic Gardens are holding a rare 'late' to coincide with its 'Weaves and Leaves' exhibition, which unravels the history of the plants we depend on for fabrics. Visit 'Twine at Twilight' from 6:30pm to sip on textile-inspired cocktails, hear a live harpist, explore the Silk Road in an interactive theatre production and make your own floral head gear. Tickets are £20.

Staff writer
By Alexandra Sims

Alex is listings editor at Time Out London. She gets excited when she sees dogs on the tube and appreciates a good guitar solo. Follow her on Twitter at @Alex0Sims.

For any feedback or for more information email

