Three things you won't want to miss in London this Thursday

1. It’s the first day of The London Feminist Film Festival, which has paired up with the BFI to bring a bunch of screenings to the capital calling bullshit on movie machismo. Head to Dalston’s Rio Cinema at 6pm to see ‘Talk Back Out Loud’ – a doc challenging the stigmatization of HIV-positive women. Tickets start at £11.50.

2. Ice-cream aficionados Four Winters have teamed up with sugar specialists Meringue Girls to create the 'Mermaid Mashup' - a bonkers concoction of coconut ice-cream with blueberry and raspberry puree topped with a meringue mermaid tail and edible glitter. Pay a visit to their shop at 53 Brewer Street to try it for free between 1pm and 2pm.

3. Chelsea Physic Gardens are holding a rare 'late' to coincide with its 'Weaves and Leaves' exhibition, which unravels the history of the plants we depend on for fabrics. Visit 'Twine at Twilight' from 6:30pm to sip on textile-inspired cocktails, hear a live harpist, explore the Silk Road in an interactive theatre production and make your own floral head gear. Tickets are £20.