Three things you won’t want to miss in London this Tuesday

1. Red Bull Music Academy have teamed up with Notting Hill Carnival to run a series of free tutorials and workshops from 6:30pm to 7:30pm at The Tabernacle today. Join a steel band as they rehearse for carnival day, or get a beginner’s guide to costume-making and soca dancing from the pros. Sign up online at redbull.co.uk/mangroveworkshops.

2. Get some ass-kicking tips at Got Your Back, a female-only self-defence class at lingerie shop Beija London from Sev Nacati Self-Defence Training. You’ll learn the basics and get 15 percent off lingerie at the end. All the bras and bad ass moves start at 6:45pm for £15.

3. It’s set to be a scorcher today, so enjoy the last of the summer at Big Screen on the Beach - the Roundhouse’s sandy stretch of urban beach. Grab a deck chair and take full advantage of their happy hour with 2-for-1 cocktails and pints of Brooklyn Scorcher IPA for the price of a half from 5pm to 7pm.