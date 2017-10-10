Three things you won't want to miss in London this Tuesday

1. Meet ten young refugees who travelled to the UK as minors at 'Claiming a New Place on Earth', a photo exhibition curated by charity Breaking Barriers. Learn about the life each has left behind and their hopes for the future. See it at Protein Studios from today until Sunday October 15.

2. Go and ‘learn like a motherfucker’ at a day of uncensored oration at The Vaults in Waterloo for Rebel Lectures. At tonight's talk 'Depression for Winners', the speaker will address their own battle with the illness, and the coping skills they learned along the way.

3. Arthur Jafa: 'Love is the Message, The Message Is Death' a video installation by the one-time Spike Lee cinematographer and Beyoncé collaborator launches at venue 180 the Strand today. Step inside a tent designed to evoke the Baptist churches of the American South, and watch as he weaves together pop culture imagery with footage of civil rights marches in a moving paean to black America.