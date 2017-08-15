Three vegan food festivals you need to visit this August

You don’t have to be plant-powered to gorge on top grub at these animal-free eat-ups

Kerb Presents: Livin’ on the Veg

Decide who wins this ‘vegan rumble’ after munching through food from each of the eight vendors (included in the ticket). Look out for the jackfruit buffalo wings at Biff’s Jack Shack.

West Handyside Canopy. King’s Cross tube. Fri Aug 18-Sat Aug 19. £25-£30.

Hackney Downs Vegan Market

Curated by food dude Fat Gay Vegan, this monthly market showcases independent traders. Feed your face with burgers, doughnuts and pies – vegans can get their junk food on too!

Hackney Downs Studios. Hackney Downs Overground. Sat Aug 19, 11am-5pm. Free.

Tooting Vegan Festival

This new mini-fest in a popular Tooting boozer features Vegan Sweet Tooth cakes and Lazy Boy Kitchen mac ’n’ cheese, plus talks, music and vegan booze.

Tooting Tram & Social. m Tooting Broadway. Aug 26, noon-6pm. £1.

What do you think, needs more veg? Check our guide to the best vegan restaurants in London