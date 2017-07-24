Three ways to channel London 2012 at the Olympic Park

It has been five years since London 2012, but the Olympic spirit lives on. Here are three ways to go for glory in E20.

Mitch Gunn/Shutterstock

Take a dip at the London Aquatics Centre

Fine-tune your front crawl in the epic Zaha Hadid-designed building where Tom Daley still trains. The centre has three top-notch pools for you to dip your toes in – budgie-smugglers optional.

London Aquatics Centre. Stratford. £4.95-£5.20.

Rob Greig

Slide down the ArcelorMittal Orbit

You won’t break any records whizzing down the world’s longest and tallest tunnel slide, but if you rock up on July 29 you will get free ‘rush-enhancing’ ice cream before your ride. Champion.

ArcelorMittal Orbit. Stratford. £16.50, £10.50-£13.50 concs.

Mitch Gunn/Shutterstock

Go for a spin at Lee Valley VeloPark

Channel Team GB with track cycling, road racing or BMX at the incredible VeloPark. Bikes are available for taster sessions in the Olympic velodrome which is home to the world’s fastest track.

Lee Valley VeloPark. Stratford. £40 track taster (including equipment).

