Tickets just went on sale for a Harry Potter exhibition at the British Library

Hogwarts brainbox Hermione Granger knew a thing or two about about the power of books. She'd be first in the queue for the new Harry Potter exhibition at the British Library. Tickets have just gone on sale for ‘Harry Potter, A History of Magic’, which doesn’t open until October. According to the British Library, the show will explore the ‘traditions of folklore and magic’ which inspired the Harry Potter books.

On display will be never-before-seen material by JK Rowling and Jim Kay, the artist Rowling asked illustrate all seven books a few years ago. His achingly lovely drawings – vulnerable and alive – will be on view alongside ‘manuscripts, magical objects and myths from across the globe’. That includes the enormous sixteenth-century Ripley Scroll, which explains how to create a Philosopher's Stone. Now, get to the library! – as Hermione did actually say.

‘Harry Potter, A History of Magic’ runs from October 20 2017 until 28 February 2018. Tickets on sale at the British Library.

