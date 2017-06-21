Tired of London: the new Cards Against Humanity-style game for Londoners

Move over Monopoly, there’s a new London-inspired game in town. Created by the folks at Lucky Egg Productions, Tired of London is kind of like Cards Against Humanity, but designed for Londoners who love to complain instead.

The rules are simple: one person chooses a ‘question card’, everyone else submits an ‘answer card’, and the funniest one wins. Best played drunk.

It gives you an excuse to get plastered, complain about your beloved city for sport and, most importantly, alienate any friends that live in the wild unknown beyond the M25.

If it sounds like your kind of thing, you can donate to the Kickstarter campaign to make the game a reality. They’ve currently raised nearly half of their target, but there are still nine days to go.

The game will contain at least 200 cards, but the more people that back it with their donations, the more they’ll include – it could be up to 300. When you donate, you can also suggest what you think should go on the cards, via Kickstarter or Facebook.

Some of the brilliant wit submitted will end up in the final game, and if yours is included, you’ll get a credit and a special one-off bonus Question Card featuring your name. What an honour.

There will also be blank cards for you and your mates to include inside jokes and ‘you had to be there’ moments.

While they can’t predict what filthy combinations you and your friends are capable of after a few glasses of wine, the creators can only advise you don’t play with anyone under 16 – or your granny for that matter – as it’s rude, and a bit sweary. Not one to crack out at Christmas, then.

Check out the Kickstarter campaign here.