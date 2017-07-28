Titanic artefacts (including the inspo for Kate Winslet’s life raft) are going on display at the V&A

It’s one of cinema’s most contentious arguments. Was there, or was there not, room for Jack to get on Rose’s makeshift life raft? Would it have sunk with both on? Or could he actually have been saved from the Atlantic’s perilously icy waters if Rose had just budged over? Might they really, like, literally, have never let go?

We are potentially one step closer to finding out the truth. The V&A is playing host to an exhibition telling the design stories of the world’s greatest ocean liners. The Titanic, the unsinkable ship which famously sunk in 1912, will be in the spotlight, as well as the Normandie, the Queen Mary, the Lusitania and the Canberra.

Maritime Museum of the Atlantic

One of the exhibits is a part of a wooden panel from an over door in the first-class lounge. The buoyant fragment was the inspiration for Kate Winslet’s life-saving raft in the multi-Oscar-winning ‘Titanic’. The metre-long decorative panel was found floating on the surface of the Atlantic after the boat sank, and is returning to the UK for the first time for the exhibition.

The V&A’s Ocean Liners: Speed & Style exhibition will also feature a pearl and diamond tiara saved from the torpedoed Lusitania, suitcases and swimming costumes, luxe dresses, lithograph posters and ship models.

Ocean Liners: Speed & Style opens on February 3, 2018. Tickets cost £18 and are on sale now.

