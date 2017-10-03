Toby Carvery was trending this weekend

Forget Michelin, Toby Carvery is the real star of this city. The British family carvery chain was trending this weekend on the App Store and, according to the map below, they’re closing in. A ring of restaurants encircle the M25, which looks quite ominous, really. London, is this how it ends? Admittedly, that all-you-can-eat £4.29 breakfast would be a good way to go.

Want to know whenever something this massive happens? Click here to sign up to Time Out.