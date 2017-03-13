Tom Hardy will be back on CBeebies again for Mother's Day

Are you sitting comfortably? Forget flowers, chocolates or hand-made cards, CBeebies is delivering the ultimate Mother's Day present this year.

Tom Hardy will be reprising his bedtime story duties on Sunday March 26, reading kids' book 'There's a Bear on my Chair' by Ross Collins.

This will be the 39-year-old dad of two's third high-profile spot on the kids' channel. He has already lend his dulcet tones to the CBeebie's 'Bedtime Story' on New Year's Eve and Valentine's Day, both of which proved to be popular with parents (and presumably their kids too.)

Tom Hardy will read the children's story, about the rivalry between a mouse and a bear, on Sunday March 26 at 6.50pm on CBeebies.

