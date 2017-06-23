Too hot? Cool off with half-price ice cream in Notting Hill next week

Summertime, and the living is sweaty. But the good news is that Italian gelateria and deli Unico is opening a new branch in Notting Hill – and they’re giving away half-price ice cream. This means you can beat the heat in the sweetest and thriftiest way possible.



Launching on Monday June 26, the offer will be available to anyone signing up via the Unico website. All the gelato is made fresh on-site daily and it looks pretty damn tasty. There’s white chocolate and hazelnut, as well as mascarpone gelato and an intriguing-sounding number Unico are calling the Notting Hill Fior di Bufala gelato, which is topped with a drizzle of Aceto Balsamico di Modena (aka mozzarella ice cream with balsamic vinegar). It’s adventurous and we like it. Plus there’s 50 percent off all Unico’s savouries too, so you can have a half-price feast. See you in the queue.



Unico opens at 37 Pembridge Rd, W11 3HG on Mon Jun 26.



