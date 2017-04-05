Tracey Emin and Juergen Teller have picked their ten favourite selfies

When I woke up this morning, I thought: 'this is it. Today is the day when I finally write my Pulitzer Award-winning article. Today is the day when I carve my name into the annals of journalistic history, when I etch my words into the public consciousness forever. I can just feel it. Today, a story will come along, and I will write about it with such panache, such brilliance, that the office will stand up and applaud as one, Facebook commenters will weep, my mother will finally tell me she's proud of me, and the Pulitzer panel will release a statement to the press saying "all of you, just fucking give up, read this shit, it's incredible, there's no point trying, he's done it, he's done it".'
The runners up
Debora De Haes, 'Life is Possible Only Where Life Can Exist'. © Debora De Haes 2017
Felicia Hodoroabă-Simion, 'Walk with Myself in the Park'. © Felicia Hodoroabă-Simion 2017
Patrick Gonzales, 'Untitled - #4'. © Patrick Gonzales 2017
Finnian Croy, 'Duo'. © Finnian Croy 2017
Ola Walków, 'My Only Dream was About Being Beautiful, But it was Hurting Me.... I Had to do it.....' © Ola Walków 2017
Ollie Hayward, 'Gayngel 2'. © Ollie Hayward 2017
Sarah Carpenter, 'Torn'. © Sarah Carpenter 2017
Van O, 'Predators'. © Van O 2017
Andy Kassier, 'Africa High (Tennis)'. © Andy Kassier 2017
Wow, right? Just wow. For full details for the show click here, and find actual good art to see here.