  • Blog
  • Theatre & Performance
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

‘Trump – The Panto!’ is coming to London

By Andrzej Lukowski Posted: Wednesday April 19 2017, 12:15pm

‘Trump – The Panto!’ is coming to London
Andrew Cline/Shutterstock.com

Pantomime season seems a long way off – or with us permanently, depending on your view of current British politics – but Leicester Square Theatre has announced its festive show already. It is, as you’ve probably gathered, a pantomime entirely based around the escapades of the leader of the free world. In a departure from its recent history of ‘adult’ pantos, ‘Trump – The Panto!’ is billed as ‘a true story of alternative facts’ in which a cast of familiar fairytale characters – driven out of the magical woods by global political overlords – embark upon a ‘Wizard of Oz’-style quest to the land of ‘Mar-A-LaLa-Go’ to seek out the great and powerful Donald Trump.

‘Trump – The Panto’ is at Leicester Square Theatre Dec 12-30. 

Already thinking about the festive season? Really? Okay, check out our guide to Christmas in London.

Not quite there yet? These are the top ten new theatre shows in London this month.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Andrzej Lukowski 97 Posts

Andrzej Lukowski believes the three greatest American tragedians of the 20th century are Arthur Miller, Eugene O'Neill and Bruce Springsteen. You can follow him on Twitter @MrLukowski.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest