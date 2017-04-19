‘Trump – The Panto!’ is coming to London

Pantomime season seems a long way off – or with us permanently, depending on your view of current British politics – but Leicester Square Theatre has announced its festive show already. It is, as you’ve probably gathered, a pantomime entirely based around the escapades of the leader of the free world. In a departure from its recent history of ‘adult’ pantos, ‘Trump – The Panto!’ is billed as ‘a true story of alternative facts’ in which a cast of familiar fairytale characters – driven out of the magical woods by global political overlords – embark upon a ‘Wizard of Oz’-style quest to the land of ‘Mar-A-LaLa-Go’ to seek out the great and powerful Donald Trump.

‘Trump – The Panto’ is at Leicester Square Theatre Dec 12-30.

