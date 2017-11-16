Uber could keep operating in London for ‘a number of years’

What’s the situation with Uber? In September we discovered that TfL had refused to renew the cab app’s licence to operate in London. There was uproar, Uber swore to appeal the decision, and then everything went a bit quiet. So will Uber be vanishing from London’s streets? Not any time soon, according to an update from Sadiq Khan today.

Uber is allowed to continue operating until its appeal process is concluded, and although the first hearings could take place early next year, the Mayor stated this morning that it could take ‘a number of years’ to exhaust the process if it proceeds all the way to the Supreme Court. So for now, you can keep Ubering around town to your heart’s content.

