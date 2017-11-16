Uber could keep operating in London for ‘a number of years’

What’s the situation with Uber? In September we discovered that TfL had refused to renew the cab app’s licence to operate in London. There was uproar, Uber swore to appeal the decision, and then everything went a bit quiet. So will Uber be vanishing from London’s streets? Not any time soon, according to an update from Sadiq Khan today.
Uber is allowed to continue operating until its appeal process is concluded, and although the first hearings could take place early next year, the Mayor stated this morning that it could take ‘a number of years’ to exhaust the process if it proceeds all the way to the Supreme Court. So for now, you can keep Ubering around town to your heart’s content.
Does anyone else think It's strange that Transport For London refused Uber a license on the grounds of public safety due to the amount of rapes and sexual assaults by their drivers on women and Uber's refusal to inform the police of these crimes yet seem very happy to let them carry on while they appeal? Does that mean that the Mayor and TFL have absolutely NO care at all for the safety of the London public? Does It also mean that anyone being assaulted by an Uber driver can now sue TFL or even the Mayor for them allowing an Un Licensed Mini cab operator to continue operating? Strange, Maybe follow the money trail?