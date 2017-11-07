Under 20? Catch ‘Coco’ and other new releases for free

Unless you’re thinking about introducing pre-schoolers to, say, the ‘Saw’ franchise, it’s never too soon to share your love of films with young people. The nationwide Into Film Festival, which kicks off tomorrow, will be doing exactly that with 300 screenings taking place around London over the next 16 days.



Young people aged 5-19, members of Gen Z and – gulp – the Alpha Generation will be able to catch new films and old favourites at a range of venues around town. On the slate are Pixar’s new animation ‘Coco’, ‘Paddington 2’ and the Julia Roberts-led family drama ‘Wonder’. And the best thing about it? They’re all completely free to schoolkids. Oh, and there’ll be talks, workshops and career advice there too.



The festival runs from Nov 8-Nov 24. Head to the Into Film Festival website for all the information, screening times and booking info.

