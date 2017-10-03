  • Blog
Update: Thursday’s tube strike has been cancelled

By James Manning Posted: Tuesday October 3 2017, 4:24pm

Praise the gods of commuting: it looks like London won’t be brought to a halt this week after all. Talks between the ASLEF union and Transport for London had broken down this morning, and industrial action was due to shut down the Underground on Thursday. But now multiple sources are reporting that the talks are back on, progress has been made, and the strike has been called off. We’ve got no more details yet, but you’re probably okay to let out that huge sigh of relief right about now.

Staff writer
By James Manning 299 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

