Vegans: Temple of Seitan just announced a second branch

There’s been a solid queue outside Temple of Hackney since it opened nine months ago. A vegan fried chicken shop parked right next to the Hackney Meat Centre on Morning Lane, the ‘chicken’ here is actually seitan, a meaty vegan substance made of wheat gluten. In the early days, the Temple’s fans actually totally obscured the entrance to the butchers. The owner had to complain.

The next step in London’s journey towards a meat-free future is Temple number two. Opening in 2018 in Camden and called, you guessed it, Temple of Camden, this branch will be more of a ‘proper restaurant’. And by proper restaurant they mean they will have indoor seating – which is excellent news for anyone who has hunched up outside in the cold with their fry. Bring on 2018.

Temple of Camden will open in 2018.

