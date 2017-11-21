Video: behind the scenes at TfL’s massive Lost Property Office

Ever left a cutlery set on the tube? How about a stuffed gorilla in a wheelchair, wearing a Hawaiian shirt? Those are just two of the things that have been handed in to the TfL Lost Property Office in Marylebone, which gathers the weird and wonderful crap people have lost across London’s transport network.

As many as 1,200 items arrive here every day, from little things like keys and cash to bigger items such as prams and crutches. If you’re missing a black umbrella (who isn’t?) watch our video tour above and see if you can spot it. It’s probably that one. At the back. In the corner. No, the one next to it…

