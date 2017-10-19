Video: celebrate International G&T Day with our guide to making the perfect gin and tonic

Happy International G&T Day! Sure, gin & tonic sounds like a no-nonsense kind of recipe. But what about the perfect G&T? That takes a little bit more effort. So we spoke to The Gin Boss and Gin Journey founder Leon Dalloway to find out how to put together a show-stopping gin and tonic in your very own home.

We caught up with him at Gintonica, a west London bar within 'gin hotel' The Distillery, where G&Ts are exactly their kinda thing. From behind the bar he talks us through a few simple tricks and twists to help elevate your G&T to 'gin hotel'-worthy standards. Cheers!

Get more great G&Ts in London in our guide to the best bars for drinking gin.

Get more fun straight to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.