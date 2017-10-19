  • Blog
Video: celebrate International G&T Day with our guide to making the perfect gin and tonic

By Laura Richards Posted: Thursday October 19 2017, 6:55pm

Happy International G&T Day! Sure, gin & tonic sounds like a no-nonsense kind of recipe. But what about the perfect G&T? That takes a little bit more effort. So we spoke to The Gin Boss and Gin Journey founder Leon Dalloway to find out how to put together a show-stopping gin and tonic in your very own home. 

We caught up with him at Gintonica, a west London bar within 'gin hotel' The Distillery, where G&Ts are exactly their kinda thing. From behind the bar he talks us through a few simple tricks and twists to help elevate your G&T to 'gin hotel'-worthy standards. Cheers! 

Get more great G&Ts in London in our guide to the best bars for drinking gin

By Laura Richards 187 Posts

Laura is Drinks Editor at Time Out London. She makes an excellent cup of tea. Her G&T's not bad either. Follow her on Twitter at @Lala_Richards.

