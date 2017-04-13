Village Underground's founders want to turn an old cinema into a 'Roundhouse for east London'

It was back in 2006 that the guys behind the Village Underground took a rundown warehouse in Shoreditch and turned into a pretty decent music venue. Now it's 11 years on and they’ve set their sights on transforming the old Savoy cinema in Dalston into an arts centre if their license application is approved.

According to a 28-page proposal, the new venue would be known as the Hackney Arts Centre and work across 'music, theatre and performance art, with lectures, talks and debates, comedy, performance poetry, dance and other cultural events'.

Dubbing it a 'Roundhouse for East London', founders say the space on Stoke Newington Road would also include a café, restaurant and bar.

Commenting on the venue, VU founder Auro Foxcroft said: 'We found out about it about two years ago when we met someone who was using the derelict space to store some kit. We asked if we could see it and arranged a meeting with the owner and it was love at first sight.

'Through the darkness, the clutter, the holes in the ceiling and the rat and pigeon poo, we could see beautiful original features that were crying out to be restored and have life breathed back into them.'

They’re hoping local residents interested in supporting the plans get in touch with Hackney Council by 4pm on Good Friday – or attend a public consultation day on April 23 from 10-4pm at the proposed location.

In more major venue news, Dalston Roof Park is re-opening this month for another summer of fun.