Wagamama now does katsu curry ice cream

Crazy for katsu? Ever wondered how the moreish, sweet and mildly spicy sauce would taste drizzled over ice cream? Wonder no more. Wagamama’s Noodle Lab is trialling exactly that. A just-opened test kitchen on Dean Street, Noodle Lab is experimenting with new dishes, rotating them monthly. There’s no chicken or pork in this particular experiment (thank God) but still... coconut ice cream with lashings of hot katsu curry sauce? If that sounds too out-there, you can try a more savoury katsu fix in the form of the ‘vegatsu’, made with seitan, the popular meat substitute. Katsu lovers, unite! The lab is open for business.

Wagamama’s Noodle lab is now open at 81 Dean St, W1P 3HP.

