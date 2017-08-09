Want an ultra-rare licence to busk on the tube? Applications are now open

Fancy performing to an audience of 5 million people? That’s how many passengers take the tube every day, making it a dream pitch for buskers. There’s fierce competition to busk on the network and this week – for the first time since 2015 – applications are open for those elusive London Underground busking licences. Working with Yamaha Music London and the Mayor’s ‘Busk in London’ programme, TfL will soon be hosting auditions at tube stations and some of London’s best music venues.

Fancy a look-in? Visit the Busk in London auditions site before August 13 and upload a video for TfL’s panel of music industry experts. They’ll rate your repertoire, chops and overall performance on the instrument of your choice. You might just end up rocking your ukulele version of ‘Wonderwall’ on London’s biggest stage.

