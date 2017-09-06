Want to see what’s going on inside Battersea Power Station? Here’s how

Ever wanted to see what lies inside that four-chimneyed icon Battersea Power Station? Well, now you can (if you’re quick) because it’s just joined the line-up for Open House weekend. The developers have gone rogue and launched their own public ballot, giving the winners a chance to take a free guided tour of the building on September 17. The Battersea ballot closes on Monday September 11.

The station has been undergoing a £9 billion redevelopment and, while the chimneys are back in place, it is essentially still under construction. Whoever wins the ballot gets a chance to ‘peer over the edge’ of a safety fence not normally accessible to the public and explore the work going on inside. There will also be tasters from riverside restaurants by the station, like Mother (a Copenhagen pizza restaurant) and No. 29 Power Station West. If you’ve always wanted to see inside this London powerhouse, or if you're just a massive fan of Pink Floyd’s ‘Animals’ album, you can register for the ballot here.

Image Flickr/Dan Raven