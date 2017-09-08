Watch Bryan Cranston in ‘Network’ from a pop-up on-stage restaurant

Remember when London theatre wasn’t just a series of fabulous boutique experiences only available by random ballot? Us neither!

Hot on the heels of HiddleHamlet and Punchdrunk’s six-hour adventure for two people ‘Kabeiroi’ comes Foodwork, a brand new dining experience that will form part of the National Theatre’s most anticipated show of the season: Ivo van Hove’s adaptation of the classic film ‘Network’, starring ‘Breaking Bad’ ledge Bryan Cranston.

To be fair to the National, more people will see each performance of ‘Network’ than will ever see ‘Kabeiroi’. It is, nonetheless, totally sold out.

Or at least it was. Van Hove and his partner and designer Jan Versweyveld are famous for their interactive sets – in the sublime ‘Roman Tragedies’ you could wander the stage at will and purchase snacks and drinks from onstage vendors.

‘Network’ takes it further: there will be an onstage restaurant, and for £95 per person (table) or £75 per person (bar stool) you can sit on the actual stage for the duration of the show and enjoy a four-course meal. It’s pricey, and there will be about 1,000 people staring at you, but it’s your last chance to see the show, a rare treat being able to eat in the theatre and if you don’t like the play you can always lob a drink over Bryan (don’t).

The catch, of course, is that there won’t be many of these seats and so the NT is distributing the chance to buy them via yet another ballot.

Sign up here between now and noon on September 26 for a chance of winning. You’ll be notified on September 27 if you’ve won and have until October 2 to buy your tickets.

Winners will be able to buy a pair of tickets, and will be required to arrive at the theatre by 6.45pm (1.15pm matinees)

There is also a side ballot running for Entry Pass members that will open on September 28 and close on October 3. Winners will pay just £35 for show + meal.

‘Network’ is at the National Theatre, Lyttelton. Nov 4-Mar 10 2018