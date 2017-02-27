‘This is not a joke. “Moonlight” has won Best Picture.'

With these words ‘La La Land’ producer Jordan Horowitz plunged the Oscars into total mayhem early this morning, after an announcement mix-up gave Best Picture to 'La La Land' instead of 'Moonlight'.

Here's the WTF moment in which Horowitz announced that the biggest award of the night went to the wrong film, before graciously handing over the Oscar to 'Moonlight' director Barry Jenkins.

Here's the moment as it happened.







We’re still waiting to find out exactly how the colossal cock-up happened. But it looks like hosts Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty were given the incorrect card to read out – instead of Best Picture they were handed the envelope for the previous award, Best Actress won by Emma Stone.

