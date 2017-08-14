WATCH: there’s an amazing view from the new Peckham Observatory

If you haven’t heard of Bold Tenancies, you’ve definitely seen it on Instagram. The Peckham cultural space based in a former multistorey car park is home to one of the most famous staircases in London.

Those iconic pink stairs are a specially commissioned project by artist Simon Whybray, and they lead up to Frank’s Café (aka everyone’s favourite rooftop hangout) on top of Bold Tendencies.

As if that wasn’t enough, the creative enterprise just got even prettier with the addition of a new observatory deck. Completed by architects Cooke Fawcett, the Peckham Observatory is the latest addition to Bold Tendencies’ ever-growing list of commissioned installations.

The viewing platform lets visitors see the rooftop artwork from a fresh perspective – and get a pretty fantastic view of London’s skyline. Watch the stunning video above from skyline photographer @Londonviewpoints and see for yourself.

