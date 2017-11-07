Watch Time Out’s youngest reader interviewing the cast ‘Paddington 2’

‘Paddington’ was the biggest (and cheeriest) British family film of 2014 and ‘Paddington 2’ promises much more of the same. With that in mind, we sent Paddington superfan and Time Out’s youngest reader, ­­Rex Hobson (aged 9), to the movie’s glitzy junket at The Shard to quiz three of its stars about the sequel. Well, we couldn’t send just anyone.

On the agenda during the interview with Hugh Bonneville, Madeleine Harris and Samuel Joslin – from the Brown family in the film – was the fate of Judy’s boyfriend, Mr Brown’s real age and a crash course to surviving a midlife crisis. Click above to watch Rex in action.

'Paddington 2' opens on Fri 10 Nov. Read Time Out’s review.

