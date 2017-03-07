  • Blog
We might get an extra bank holiday this year – but it all depends on a debate today

By Kate Lloyd Posted: Tuesday March 7 2017, 9:00am

Shaun Jeffers/Shutterstock.com

In a few hours, MPs will be debating whether we'll get an extra bank holiday to commemorate the Queen’s 65th year on the throne.

The extra public holiday would take place in June and would be a celebration of her majesty's Sapphire Jubilee. It'd be a similar deal to the one for her Diamond Jubilee in 2012: expect street parties, patriotism and Mary Berry vibes.

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell is pushing the bill for the celebration into commons. If it's successful it will mean that the Jubilee would be a public celebration in the UK, overseas territories and crown dependencies. He told the Evening Standard: 'It's almost certainly going to be a very long time before any monarch gets anywhere near 65 years. It's the first time we've had any Sapphire Jubilee and if we let this go by and don't have some sort of national day of celebration, it'll be a missed opportunity.'

Royalist or not, if everyone could keep their fingers crossed for an extra holiday today, that'd be great.

