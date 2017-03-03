  • Blog
  • Drinking
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Weird news of the day! James Blunt has bought a London pub

By Laura Richards Posted: Friday March 3 2017, 2:58pm

Weird news of the day! James Blunt has bought a London pub
Britta Jaschinski

Next time you pop for a pint in Chelsea, you could find yourself being served by none other than wet lyricist James Blunt. It’s been reported that the popstar and Twitter’s lord of the bants has purchased the Fox & Pheasant on Billing Road under company name ‘James Blunt Pubs Ltd’.

The Sun reported that Blunt stepped in to buy the pub in order to save it from demolition. Since the purchase he’s reportedly boasted to a friend that, ‘It’s going to be a pub full of aristocrats and even royalty.’ Weird, we assumed it would just be full of mums. 

We’re still not sure if the ‘You’re Beautiful’ singer will be personally pulling pints behind the bar, but if he can bring his quick Twitter quips to the job, he may just make the perfect snarky Cockney landlord. He may need to work on the accent, though. 

In other weird booze news, you can now pay for a pint using just your finger at a bar in Camden

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Laura Richards 81 Posts

Laura is digital content editor for Food & Drink at Time Out London. She makes an excellent cup of tea. Her G&T's not bad either. Follow her on Twitter at @Lala_Richards.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments