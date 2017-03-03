Weird news of the day! James Blunt has bought a London pub

Next time you pop for a pint in Chelsea, you could find yourself being served by none other than wet lyricist James Blunt. It’s been reported that the popstar and Twitter’s lord of the bants has purchased the Fox & Pheasant on Billing Road under company name ‘James Blunt Pubs Ltd’.

The Sun reported that Blunt stepped in to buy the pub in order to save it from demolition. Since the purchase he’s reportedly boasted to a friend that, ‘It’s going to be a pub full of aristocrats and even royalty.’ Weird, we assumed it would just be full of mums.

We’re still not sure if the ‘You’re Beautiful’ singer will be personally pulling pints behind the bar, but if he can bring his quick Twitter quips to the job, he may just make the perfect snarky Cockney landlord. He may need to work on the accent, though.

