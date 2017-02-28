You can now pay for a pint using just your finger at a bar in Camden

You’ll have to drop the old ‘I’ve forgotten my wallet’ trick next time it’s your round in north London. Because Proud Galleries has introduced a biometric payment system where customers pay for pints using just their finger.

The latest in contactless payment – called Fingopay – uses a bartop scanner and allows customers to introduce their index finger when they’re ready to settle up. The unique patterns of the veins in each customer’s index finger – which need to be linked to their bank account in advance to make a payment possible – are electronically scanned on the spot in the aim of speeding up transactions at the bar.

So the trial at Camden's bar, gallery and live music space could signal the future of pub sessions in London. And for once, it'll be far from rude to point.

In other news, a new freaky dessert is coming to London, but WTF is a Bubblewrap?

And bagels from Brick Lane started a huge brawl on a London train.