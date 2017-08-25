We’re throwing a rooftop barbecue and you’re all invited

Right: whatever you’re doing on Thursday September 7, cancel it. Instead, head to Shoreditch’s Old Truman Brewery, where Time Out will be hosting an event we’ve snazzily named ‘Smoke & Spice On The Roof’. We’ve teamed up with super-cool Josh Katz (of Berber & Q, and who divulges a few barbecue tips in the video above) to create a rooftop barbie that’ll kick the shiz out of all the other rooftop barbies in town.

Katz and his crew will be roasting whole lambs and rustling up other exotic delights (including the Berber & Q signature, cauliflower shawarma). Ace craft beer types Frontier will be sponsoring the booze (thanks, guys!). There’ll be DJs. And an amazing view. What more do you need? Best of all, tickets are only a tenner, which gets you entry, food (served sharing-style, on platters) and four Frontier drinks (there’s a cash bar for after that). Not bad, eh?

Smoke & Spice On The Roof is on the rooftop of the Old Truman Brewery, Thursday September 7, 6pm-9pm. Tickets are available here. Buy, buy, buy!

