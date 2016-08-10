London's best restaurants for steak
Mad about meat? Follow our guide to steak restaurants in London to find the juiciest cuts in town
Any meat-lover knows, nothing beats a steak. Whether you’re after British beef, Argentinian asado, or a 1kg tomahawk ribeye, London’s restaurants and cafés will provide. We’ve eaten our way through the lot to round up the choicest cuts.
Steak restaurants in London
Berners Tavern
Surely the grandest and most glamorous of Jason Atherton’s Midas-touch restaurants, Berners Tavern in Fitzrovia is a real humdinger with its vast baroque-style dining room and portrait-lined walls. The kitchen gives seasonal British ingredients a serious workout, and the grass-fed steaks from the Buccleuch Estate are sublime.
Blacklock City
An offshoot of the Soho original, this City branch of Blacklock’s trendy British chop house stays with the programme – which means cool vibes, post-industrial interiors, quality cuts and damn good value. The melty, crusted beef is a highlight, with cocktails at £5 a pop.
Bob Bob Ricard
The only way is excess at this outrageously outlandish Soho spot – a luxe shoo-in for champagne-fuelled Gatsby-style fun. Dig the glitzy roaring ’20s decor while cherry-picking from an Anglo-Russian menu that naturally includes some luxurious steaks – including a mouth-watering chateaubriand… for one.
Boisdale of Bishopsgate
Dickensian London meets a tartan-clad vision of Auld Reekie at this branch of Boisdale, where the Caledonian-themed menu features an imposing choice of prime Aberdeen Angus steaks. Live jazz, innumerable malt whiskies and Havana cigars are further reasons to scream ‘och aye’! Also try Boisdale Belgravia, Canary Wharf and Mayfair.
Buen Ayre
Broadway Market’s laid-back revelry makes it the perfect fit for Argentinian-born grill master John Rattagan’s casual take on Latin meat-feasting. The whole shebang is just right – one simply furnished room with an asado grill at its heart and a menu of suitably charred, juicy steaks.
Casa Malevo
A little hub of welcoming homeliness in the wealthy, exclusive St George’s Fields neighbourhood (near Marble Arch), Casa Malevo has a cosy, domestic feel with its old-fashioned dresser and conservatory out back. Its bare brick walls seem even rougher than most, while the steaks are big, beefy and intensely flavoursome.
Flat Iron Covent Garden
Here’s the deal at this singular no-bookings venue in Covent Garden: £10 pays for a long, thin ‘flat iron’ steak, sliced into fat mini-slabs and served with a dinky pot of lamb’s lettuce. That’s it, apart from some proper sides, affordable wines and complimentary takeaway ice cream – no wonder there’s a queue. There are two branches in Soho, plus outlets in Shoreditch and Notting Hill.
Foxlow Clerkenwell
Unlike its stablemates in the Hawksmoor chain, Foxlow isn’t strictly a steakhouse – although fans of crisply charred red meat are still in for a treat. Tip-top cuts from grass-fed British beef are a strong suit, simply served with fries and green salad in the cosily masculine dining room. Branches are also in Balham and Soho.
Goodman Canary Wharf
Bringing Manhattan to Canary Wharf’s temples of mammon, this branch of the Russian-owned steakhouse chain is a well-upholstered venue specialising in grass-fed beef from both sides of the Atlantic. Peruse the tray of raw cuts before ordering, say, a 400g Yorkshire Ridings fillet or a USDA 150-day sirloin with sauces and sides. Branches are also in Mayfair and the City.
Hawksmoor Borough
The Borough branch of the ace Hawksmoor chain follows the house style to the letter – so expect top-quality British beef (including guest breeds) served in the butch, leather-flecked surrounds of an old hops and fruit warehouse. ‘Market’ specials add a new twist to the set-up. Also try their branches in Spitalfields, Seven Dials, Guildhall and Air Street.
I've eaten at every Hawksmoor branch, and they are all excellent in their own way. Choosing two steaks to share between the two of you is the best option. I imagine going as a group would be quite fun. Best steak? Air street. Which is funny because they are the restaurant with seafood focus along with meat.
I've been to Gaucho and the Hawksmoor, but the best steak I've ever had was from Gym's Kitchen in Leyton. Just melted in my mouth.
SteakOut Norbury
Gaucho is Argentinian...
Love Hawksmoor! Steak the size of your face :)
http://www.buenayre.co.uk here is the best steak I have ever had in my life..... Prior to this was in tis o in Croatia, but this is something that I will take every steak loving friend to... Honestly it is awesome. And my favourite food in the world..... STEAK
How did you miss The Chamberlayne in Kensal Rise? The steaks are much nicer than at Hawksmoor
Really pleasantly surprised to Gaucho Charlotte. No doubt, I'm from Argentina, we offer the best meat we have in the Pampas! All the dishes we ate excellent, The tuna tiradito, "las empanadas", made as in Argentina, a delight! We also tried a dish of vegetables, ricotta, almonds, special! And all accompanied by a delicious wine. They have a cellar with the best Argentine wines The decor and soft lighting, with the candles on the table, very good!. A impecble attention of all staff, made this dinner a real party! Gaucho Charlotte, thank you very much for making us enjoy very good restaurant in a special place! My daughter Caroline and I enjoying dinner!
I know that Hawksmoor serves nice steaks. However I definitely prefer Danish restaurant, MASH, in Soho. It is without a doubt the best steak in London and the restaurant interior is beautiful!
The Danish may be on the decline!, they have gone down the British road now to attract more customers, that tells you a great deal!
Santa Maria Del Sur
The Rib eye steak surely is at 240 Upper Richmond Road