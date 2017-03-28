Most of us do it. All of us think about it. But no one really discusses it. I’m talking about sex, baby.

Whether you’re suggesting spicing things up, approaching a new partner or asking if they’ve got a condom, us Londoners can find chatting about the no-pants dance a bit cringe.

If you’ve ever found yourself at a loss for words between the sheets but want to get it off your chest, now’s your chance: what message do you have for the last person you had sex with?

Maybe they’re the best you’ve ever had. Perhaps it was you who nicked that tenner from their bedside table for a cab home in the morning. Or maybe you faked it.

Whatever piece of post-coital information you want to pass on, share it anonymously in the form below. The best submissions will feature in Time Out magazine.

Now we’re on the subject, take a look at this map showing the areas of London where people have the most (and least) sex.