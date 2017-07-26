  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

What the Gump? Tom Hanks has just joined the London Literature Festival line-up

By Katie McCabe Posted: Wednesday July 26 2017, 11:27am

What the Gump? Tom Hanks has just joined the London Literature Festival line-up

The London Literature Festival is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get... Except, we actually do, and we can report that Oscar winner Tom motherfupping Hanks will be joining the line-up of authors at the Southbank Centre festival later this year. 

Hanks will take the stage at the Royal Festival Hall on November 1 to read from his first collection of fiction, ‘Uncommon Type’, a book of short stories exploring ‘the human condition and all its foibles’, with each story connected by the recurring motif of a typewriter.

Hanks is known for being something of a typewriter obsessive, and has a collection of around 250. He’s even appeared in a documentary about the fast-disappearing tool, ‘California Typewriter’.

‘Uncommon Type’ is due for release on October 17, and is published by Penguin Random House. 

If you want Tom Hanks to read you fiction (shut your eyes and he could be Woody the Cowboy), you can book tickets from Wednesday August 2 (Tuesday August 1 if you’re a Southbank Centre member). They cost from £45-£70, including a copy of the book, and will inevitably sell out fast – but you have to think big. 

Can’t make it? Read our guide to literary London instead. 

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Katie McCabe

Katie McCabe is the Senior Events Writer at Time Out London. She’s anyone’s for a lahmacun. Follow her on Twitter @kmccabie.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest