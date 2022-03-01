The museum, library and headquarters of the Dickens Fellowship – and the house where Dickens lived from 1837-39 – allows visitors a glimpse of how the writer worked and how people lived in Victorian London.
Are you sitting comfortably? Then let us begin… our tale of literary London. Actually, it’s not really a tale, it’s more a one-stop-shop for all our favourite book-based things to do in the city. No beginning, no middle, no end. Just books. From literary landmarks and London’s best bookshops, to talks, events and anything else you can shake a hardback at, browse our guide to London for book-lovers and go get story hunting.
