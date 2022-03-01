London






Libreria, Shoreditch
PhotographLibreria bookshop in Shoreditch

Literary London: events and activities for book-lovers

Our guide for London bookworms: beautiful libraries and landmarks to book-based events and literary talks

Written by
Time Out London Things To Do
Are you sitting comfortably? Then let us begin… our tale of literary London. Actually, it’s not really a tale, it’s more a one-stop-shop for all our favourite book-based things to do in the city. No beginning, no middle, no end. Just books. From literary landmarks and London’s best bookshops, to talks, events and anything else you can shake a hardback at, browse our guide to London for book-lovers and go get story hunting. 

Also: 
Our guide to the best 100 children’s books ever.
London’s most beautiful and inspiring libraries.

The best of literary London

The Charles Dickens Museum
© Andrea Artz

The Charles Dickens Museum

  • Museums
  • Bloomsbury

The museum, library and headquarters of the Dickens Fellowship – and the house where Dickens lived from 1837-39 – allows visitors a glimpse of how the writer worked and how people lived in Victorian London.

Read more
Shakespeare’s Globe

Shakespeare’s Globe

  • Theatre
  • Shakespeare
  • South Bank

The modern Shakespeare’s Globe only has about half the capacity of the original, but you can still get a rich feel for what it was like to be a ‘groundling’ (the standing rabble/moshpit at the front of the stage) when you come to see a play here, in the circular, open-air theatre. However, a visit here isn’t just a history lesson. The theatre productions here are among the best in London.

Read more
Book online
Keats House
© Michelle Grant

Keats House

  • Attractions
  • Historic buildings and sites
  • Hampstead

This was the home of the Romantic poet from 1818 to 1820, when he left for Rome in the hope of alleviating his tuberculosis (he died of the disease the following year, aged just 25). As well as mooching through the rooms, you can attend events and talks in the poetry reading room and see a display on Keats’s sweetheart, Fanny Brawne, who lived next door.

Read more
The British Library
Heloise Bergman / Time Out

The British Library

  • Attractions
  • Libraries, archives and foundations
  • King’s Cross

A copy of every publication produced in the UK and Ireland is sent to The British Library – an institute that has amassed a collection of more than 150 million items and adds some 3 million new items each year. Some of the most famous written and printed items in the world are displayed here, and you might see the Lindisfarne Gospels, Shakespeare’s First Folio, Handel’s ‘Messiah’, the Gutenberg Bible, drafts of the Magna Carta and the Beatles’ manuscripts.

Read more
Buy ticket
The Sherlock Holmes Museum

The Sherlock Holmes Museum

  • Museums
  • Specialist interest
  • Baker Street

The Sherlock Holmes Museum – founded in 1989 on a site approximating that described by Conan Doyle, though actually standing at number 239 – fought long and hard for the right to claim the address 221b Baker Street as its own. When you visit you are likely to be greeted by an august person wearing a bowler hat and whiskers; this, you will deduce, is Doctor Watson. And every lovingly recreated detail here conspires to persuade visitors to suspend their disbelief and feel themselves travelling back in time to a fragment of historical reality.

Read more
Dr Johnson’s House

Dr Johnson’s House

  • Attractions
  • Historic buildings and sites
  • Holborn

Samuel Johnson’s home from 1748-1759 and the place where he compiled the first comprehensive English dictionary houses collections of pictures and period furniture.

Read more
Highgate Cemetery

Highgate Cemetery

  • Attractions
  • Cemeteries
  • Highgate

The final resting place of some very famous Londoners, Highgate Cemetery is a wonderfully overgrown maze of ivy-swathed Victorian tombs and time-shattered urns. Visitors are free to wander through the East Cemetery, with its memorials to Karl Marx, George Eliot and Douglas Adams, but the most atmospheric part of the cemetery is the foliage-shrouded West Cemetery, laid out in 1839.

Read more
Buy ticket
House of Illustration

House of Illustration

  • Museums
  • Art and design
  • King’s Cross

This charming little gallery is dedicated to the art of illustration and generally hosts two or three small exhibitions at a time. Quentin Blake is the gallery’s patron, so fans of his scratchy pictures are in for a treat.

Read more
Buy ticket
Poets’ Corner
© Dean and Chapter of Westminster

Poets’ Corner

  • Attractions
  • Religious buildings and sites
  • Westminster

Tucked away in London’s gothic masterpiece, Westminster Abbey, you’ll find all the big dogs of literature immortalised in marble and bronze. Check out Shakespeare doing a casual ‘best playwright ever’ lean, accompanied by lines from ‘The Tempest’. Then there’s Matthew Arnold with hefty stone chops, a creepy bust of William Blake, a whimsical quote on Lewis Carroll’s memorial and a very Christian one for CS Lewis.

Read more
Book online
Libreria
Iwan Baan

Libreria

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Spitalfields

This tech-free bookshop is so into printed words on physical pages that mobile phones are actually banned. 'Techpreneur' - and former special advisor to David Cameron - Rohan Silva founded the analogue bookshop as a reaction against digital distractions. The design is fun - shelves designed by Slade School artists, a whisky bar for events and a printing press downstairs.

Read more
Buy ticket
Bookish pubs

Bookish pubs

  • Bars and pubs
  • Gastropubs
  • Fitzrovia

Why splash out on a walking tour when you could be in the pub? Drink with the spirits of George Orwell, Dylan Thomas and Brendan Behan in the boozers of central London: Orwell based the prole pub in ‘1984’ on The Newman Arms, while the Welsh and Irish poets patronised The French House. Legend has it that Thomas drunkenly left his ‘Under Milk Wood’ manuscript in the Soho favourite one night, which makes abandoning your laptop in a taxi seem trivial.

Read more
Gay’s the Word
© Rob Greig

Gay’s the Word

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Bloomsbury

Raided by the police in 1984 and attacked on several occasions (including during the 2011 riots), this bookshop is still the UK’s most radical. Check out its appearance in Bafta-winning film ‘Pride’ for more of its history.

Read more
Bunhill Fields
© Jon's Pics on Flickr

Bunhill Fields

  • Attractions
  • Cemeteries
  • Shoreditch

This leafy graveyard is a great place to add to your dead poets’ society. People have been making visits since as far back as 1867. Forget Highgate and Nunhead for cemetery kudos: William Blake is buried here, as is Daniel Defoe (‘Robinson Crusoe’) and John Bunyan (‘The Pilgrim’s Progress’). Blake’s headstone always seems to have fresh flowers in front of it – testament to the fact that his poetry’s still alive and kicking.

Read more
Bust of Rabindranath Tagore

Bust of Rabindranath Tagore

  • Attractions
  • Public spaces
  • Bloomsbury

This is Bloomsbury’s home to a humble monument for the first person from outside Europe (well, technically apart from Rudyard Kipling) to be awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. Bengali poet Tagore studied at UCL and was instrumental in opening the West to new writing, especially from Indian authors and poets. A short walk away, you can also find a bust of Virginia Woolf, who lived in and often wrote about this area of London.

Read more
The Feminist Library

The Feminist Library

  • Attractions
  • Libraries, archives and foundations
  • Elephant & Castle

Want to do some reading beyond the dusty old farts in Poet’s Corner? This is for you. More than 5,000 books from 1900 to now, including 500 books of poetry, collected over 40 years are available for Londoners curious about gender, sexuality and the history of equal rights in the UK. Visit on Saturday afternoons for coffee, cake and stacks of women’s literature.

Read more
The Poetry Library

The Poetry Library

  • Attractions
  • Libraries, archives and foundations
  • South Bank

Word nerds, book a date with yourself this weekend. If you haven’t yet been to the Poetry Library, then you have missed out on 200,000 poetry, magazines and critical studies all in one quiet, welcoming library. Open till 8pm every day except Monday, it also offers free poetry editing. Get away from it all – or, if you like, get back to what you love.

Read more

Discover the loveliest libraries in London

Show moreLoading animation
