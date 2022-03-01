The Sherlock Holmes Museum – founded in 1989 on a site approximating that described by Conan Doyle, though actually standing at number 239 – fought long and hard for the right to claim the address 221b Baker Street as its own. When you visit you are likely to be greeted by an august person wearing a bowler hat and whiskers; this, you will deduce, is Doctor Watson. And every lovingly recreated detail here conspires to persuade visitors to suspend their disbelief and feel themselves travelling back in time to a fragment of historical reality.