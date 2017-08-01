What to see at Visions Festival this weekend

This Hackney one-day fest is spread across eight venues and has bags of underground bite. Let us solve those scheduling dilemmas for you by mapping out a top day – by the clock...
Noon
Dog show! You came to see a dog show...!
...as the great Peaches might have said. Not quite ready to throw yourself into live music after a big Friday night out? Visions’ very own dog show at St John at Hackney will soothe your head and soul with all manner of good boys and girls doing their best tail wags and showing off their most impressive tricks. Even better: there’s a prize for best ‘Twin Peaks’ costume, so you’ll get to see miniature canine versions of Agent Cooper et al.
2pm
Discover one of the city’s best new bands
It’s hard to pick just one white-hot and unmissable new London band playing Visions, but Goat Girl’s set at Mangle just edges it (catch Matt Maltese, Sorry, Puma Blue, Cosmo Pyke and Shame too, though, if you can). They’re sardonic and moody – singer/guitarist Lottie’s voice is rich and deadpan, while the grooves from bassist Naima are deep and catchy. Go for the loping, scornful ‘Scum’ and stay for their sinister power to ensnare any audience.
5pm
Go get friendly with Frankie Cosmos
New Yorker Frankie Cosmos is one of those prolific artists who always seems to be up to something. She might have only made two studio albums, but she’s got a whopping 16 other collections of songs on her Bandcamp, all full of intriguing, odd and unique gems. Live, she’s just as charming, ushering you into her world with each song until you feel like you could be friends. Make sure you’re there to see her at Oval Space.
10pm
Get weird in the club with Sophie
The PC Music-affiliated producer (whose real name is Samuel Long. Yes, he’s a guy) has worked with everyone from Charli XCX and Vince Staples to Madge herself. The reason he’s so in demand? His ability to craft the kind of dance-pop hooks that sound completely alien, but still make you want to carve it up on the dancefloor. Expect his Oval Space set to be delirious.
11pm
Lose your voice at Punk Rock Karaoke
Fancy yourself as a punk bruiser who can start a pit just as well as Brody Dalle or Billie Joe Armstrong? Prove it and get on the mic at Punk Rock Karaoke at the Seabright Arms. This could be the epiphanic moment you realise you were destined to front a band. Either that or you’ll watch all your friends’ Instagram Stories on Sunday and cringe until you weep.
Visions Festival is on Sat Aug 5.
