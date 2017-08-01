What to see at Visions Festival this weekend

2pm

Discover one of the city’s best new bands

It’s hard to pick just one white-hot and unmissable new London band playing Visions, but Goat Girl’s set at Mangle just edges it (catch Matt Maltese, Sorry, Puma Blue, Cosmo Pyke and Shame too, though, if you can). They’re sardonic and moody – singer/guitarist Lottie’s voice is rich and deadpan, while the grooves from bassist Naima are deep and catchy. Go for the loping, scornful ‘Scum’ and stay for their sinister power to ensnare any audience.



5pm

Go get friendly with Frankie Cosmos

New Yorker Frankie Cosmos is one of those prolific artists who always seems to be up to something. She might have only made two studio albums, but she’s got a whopping 16 other collections of songs on her Bandcamp, all full of intriguing, odd and unique gems. Live, she’s just as charming, ushering you into her world with each song until you feel like you could be friends. Make sure you’re there to see her at Oval Space.