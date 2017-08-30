What’s happening with The Vagina Museum?

Earlier this year, Time Out reported that feminist YouTuber Florence Schechter was crowdfunding to bring the world’s first Vagina Museum to London. So where is our monument to muffs? Well, there’s no physical vagina building (yet) but there are powerful stirrings. The Vagina Museum’s founders have joined ‘SuperCulture’ – a new Shoreditch collective that’s trying to curb the exodus of artists from the area – for a three-month residency.

As part of the collaboration, ‘The Vagina Museum’ is hosting a programme of pop-up events in Shoreditch. Tonight, they’re screening Oscar winning film ‘Hidden Figures’ followed by a panel discussion from women of colour working in STEM. If you can’t make it, here are some more vulvacious nights out happening this autumn.

Hysterical #4

Take part in a triangle-tastic comedy fundraiser where funny women Rachel Wheeley, Hannah Cameron, Julie Aelbrecht and Sarah Jones promise to make you ‘cliterally lol’.

The Book Club. Old St tube. Mon Sep 4. £6.

Vulvanomics

Unpack the odd (and often infantilising) language used to describe female genitalia at this light-hearted talk from ‘The Vagina: A Literary and Cultural History’ author Emma Rees. Frank, candid discussion about cunts is to be expected, so don’t be afraid of the c-word.

Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen. Old St tube. Mon Sep 11. £6 adv, £8 OTD.

Teeth Film Screening

In 2007, that ominous preamble to the global financial collapse, somebody made a horror film about a woman’s vagina growing a set of teeth. After this ludicrous, glorious screening, feminism and horror expert Amanda Digioia will be on hand for a Q&A. Trust us, you will have many, many questions.

The Book Club. Old St tube. Oct 31. £7.

Can’t wait for that vag tribute? Check out these 14 brilliantly weird London museums instead.