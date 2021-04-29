There are a lot of strange museums in London. Big names like the British Museum and Natural History Museum – with their Egyptian artefacts and bits of dinosaurs – are great, but the real fun is in seeking out the capital’s alternative and more oddball institutions.

You’ll find fewer queues and crowds, and you’ll leave feeling informed, captivated and possibly a bit queasy. So get stuck into our guide of the best weird museums in London and prepare to get freaky.